Senator Buhari felicitates Ariwoola on his appointment as CJN

Senator Buhari Abdulfatai of Oyo North has rejoiced with his kinsman and newly sworn-in Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola whom the lawmaker described as a man of excellence.

The lawmaker who represents the people of Oyo North including the Acting CJN, Ariwoola expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God for the grace given to Oyo North Senatorial District to have produced the number one person in the Judiciary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in a press release issued and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The legislator joined other Nigerians in rejoicing with the Acting CJN, Nigerians, Oyo State, Oyo North, Oke Ogun and Iseyin local government area of the country for having an outstanding personality and a man of pedigree and integrity to steer the affairs of the Judiciary in the country.

“I am confident, judging by the brilliant professional records of my enviable brother, Olukayode Ariwoola that he is going to contribute appreciatively towards the development of the country via the judicial system,” he stated.

He added “It is a thing of joy especially for me as a Senator representing the entire people from Oyo North that it is during my tenure as their representative in the Senate that one of us from the district clinched the Pinnacle of his career to have become the Acting CJN of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Senator Buhari specifically lauded President Muhammodu Buhari for maintaining the existing processes of emergence of CJN in the country.

“On behalf of the entire people of Oyo North, I say thank you to President Buhari while we pledge that he is not going to regret appointing one of us, Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria”.

The lawmaker also congratulated constituents in Oyo North on “this rare opportunity given to us by God.” .