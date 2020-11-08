Joseph Robinette won’t be president

A profound Zambian proverb says: you don’t ask frog for a chair when you see it, squatting. Africa’s stuff, ballot stuffing, is currently taking place in American presidential election and the rest of the cowed world is better for it. In ways beyond humanity’s immediate comprehension, God is further using the Trump’s presidency to unfurl the soft underbelly and tendentious ways of world’s most hypocritical nation, which had long pretended to be leading the rest of the world aright, until God brought a crusted modern-day Jehu to disrupt all the lies of the Washington establishment. By now, possibly the Disunited States of America would have come out of its election limbo, which has had all the trappings of a Fourth-World free-styling, all in a bid to dump Trump. Sad! Also, Joseph Robinette Biden would have been procured the presidency by a desperate political class, with operatives in both the two major parties, alongside its Big Tech, Hollywood and Mainstream media allies.

But Joe won’t be President. Have I seen a vision? I won’t answer that until the noon of January 20, 2021 when a new presidential inauguration should take place. The usual 78 days, between the election night and swearing-in day, would be crucial for the most-followed democracy in the world. Will Donald remain President? I will be answering this in days ahead. Yes, there is undoubtedly a unified conspiracy to stop Trump. The principalities in his party, behind the Lincoln Project, couldn’t live it down since 2016, that he is the new leader of the so-called Lincoln Party. The open anti-party and compromises against the President are of legend stuff. Elsewhere, they would be answering a lot of security and insider-abuse questions.

But this is America, the so-called land of absolute freedom, even to be mad. The country was becoming a goldmine for the devil to entrap the rest of the world, constantly eyeing its dollars. Imprimaturs kept coming on outrageous existence and living, in the name of liberalism. Then, out of abundant grace, God brought Trump to disrupt the destructive flow. Countries were no longer pestered to legalise abortion, gay, lesbianism, marijuana, et al. The Washington cult, now led by Obama, which sees a lifetime threat in another four years of Trump’s presidency, is employing all rigging stuff, including waiting for opponent’s numbers, before bringing on winning numbers from hell, to snatch the authority staff, which the jejune collusion probe and impeachment couldn’t deliver.

Only God makes and dethrones kings (see Daniel 2:21). If He is done with the Donald Trump assignment, then He is likely ready to completely drain the full iniquitous cup for which the returnee men and women of power are known. If He isn’t done with Trump, despite his perceived stupidity, no vote-dump, would dump him out of office. Maybe, something the world has never experienced with American politics is on the way, a la God. We wait.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FLICKERS: Nigerian Army: Timelines Of Lies And A Million Skulls In Ogun’s Shrine

THE Yoruba anticipate the fate of Mrs. Aishat Mohammed. Aftermath the murders, horrendous plunder and arson on the city of Lagos about two weeks ago, Mohammed was one of the captives of the law. Or lawlessness. Gagged like sardines in a can among about 500 persons paraded and labeled culprits of the spillover from that notorious Black Tuesday, Mrs. Mohammed’s tale was gripping, grisly but a Nigerian everyday encounter. From her narrative…

#EndSARS: After The ‘Powerless Masses’ Spoke

What has the country’s political leadership learnt from the EndSARS protests that rocked the nation and drew global attention to Nigerians’ sufferings and mis-governance of their country? KUNLE ODEREMI reports on the take-away from the EndSARS protest and the attendant fallouts, amid public suspense on government’s…

#EndSARS: How Nigeria Lost Trillions Despite Warning

IT has emerged that the #EndSARS protest which snowballed into a major cycle of crises could have been avoided, had Nigerian authorities heeded the prediction of international researchers carried out months back. Both the federal and state governments are still counting the enormous losses in destruction to public and private investments during the protests, which have been projected to be in trillions of…

Restructure Nigeria Now Or Risk Break-Up — Southern Leaders Tell Buhari Again

AS agitations for the restructuring of the country continue to take the front burner, some southern leaders on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the 2014 National Conference report to save the country from an impending break-up, saying the country is currently bleeding on all…