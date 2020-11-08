ASIRI Magazine exhibits historical images

ASIRI Magazine has launched the Vintage Nigeria Digital Campaign, a collection of rare archival images.

The month-long historical photo extravaganza opened on November 2 and will run till December 2. The Rockefeller Archive Center/Ford Foundation and the Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau (LASRAB) are supporting ASIRI to showcase important images from the past.

“It has always been about using history as an educational tool to educate further and improve the mental strength of the people and the world in general. The essence of the campaign is to reinforce further our digital vault of Nigerian history documents and images,” said Oludàmọ́lá Adebowale, Creative Director and founder of ASIRI Magazine.

The images would be on all ASIRI Magazine social media platforms- Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Viewers will learn about the history behind some of the photos as well as the narratives behind individuals spotlighted.

Adebowale added that the campaign boasts over 50 rare images that were made available by the Rockefeller Archive Center and chosen by the timeline and narrative they represent.

“Since we couldn’t be at the archive physically to handpick the images, we needed to work with the archivist at the centre in providing images that best capture the Nigeria story,” he added of the online campaign that is part of Nigeria’s year-long Diamond Jubilee.

Also speaking about the campaign, Director General of LASRAB, Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, said the partnership aimed to raise awareness on the importance of documenting national history. She added that more collaboration would promote the rich cultural heritage of Lagos State and Nigeria in general.

She said, “In the past, LASRAB has coordinated trips to various foreign institutions that have rare historical documents in their possession to ensure that those documents are retrieved and are in possession of the State Government. We will continue to build on our efforts to ensure that all rare documents are eventually retrieved. We are also making significant efforts to retrieve rare documents in the hands of local citizens who may not be aware of the importance of such documents. We will be launching a public awareness campaign soon to promote this initiative.” ff.

Adebowale had previously curated exhibitions for Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi; Prof. Wole Soyinka; Africa Drum Festival 2019 and the British Council before the Vintage Nigeria Digital Campaign.

All the images are courtesy the Rockefeller Archive Center and Ford Foundation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FLICKERS: Nigerian Army: Timelines Of Lies And A Million Skulls In Ogun’s Shrine

THE Yoruba anticipate the fate of Mrs. Aishat Mohammed. Aftermath the murders, horrendous plunder and arson on the city of Lagos about two weeks ago, Mohammed was one of the captives of the law. Or lawlessness. Gagged like sardines in a can among about 500 persons paraded and labeled culprits of the spillover from that notorious Black Tuesday, Mrs. Mohammed’s tale was gripping, grisly but a Nigerian everyday encounter. From her narrative…

#EndSARS: After The ‘Powerless Masses’ Spoke

What has the country’s political leadership learnt from the EndSARS protests that rocked the nation and drew global attention to Nigerians’ sufferings and mis-governance of their country? KUNLE ODEREMI reports on the take-away from the EndSARS protest and the attendant fallouts, amid public suspense on government’s…

#EndSARS: How Nigeria Lost Trillions Despite Warning

IT has emerged that the #EndSARS protest which snowballed into a major cycle of crises could have been avoided, had Nigerian authorities heeded the prediction of international researchers carried out months back. Both the federal and state governments are still counting the enormous losses in destruction to public and private investments during the protests, which have been projected to be in trillions of…

Restructure Nigeria Now Or Risk Break-Up — Southern Leaders Tell Buhari Again

AS agitations for the restructuring of the country continue to take the front burner, some southern leaders on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the 2014 National Conference report to save the country from an impending break-up, saying the country is currently bleeding on all…