Jigawa PDP screens three governorship aspirants, 55 others for primary elections

THE Jigawa State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Babandi Ibrahim Gumel, has said three gubernatorial, three senatorial and a total of 52 House of Representatives and state assembly aspirants have been screened for elective positions for the party’s tickets in the state.

The state party chairman while speaking to our reporter said, “We have already concluded the screening of over 50 aspirants who purchased nomination forms in our great party at our (state) level, while the gubernatorial aspirants were screened at the national headquarters.”

Gumel explained that the gubernatorial aspirants include Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido, Alhaji Bashir Adamu Jimbo and Alhaji Sale Shehu.

The chairman added that “there are 15 aspirants in the 11 positions of the house of representatives and 37 in the 30 state assembly constituencies.”

The chairman noted that “all the contestants were screened. None has been disqualified as they are all through.”

He noted that eight federal constituencies have single aspirants while there is a contest in the remaining three constituencies.





“The three federal constituencies have more than one aspirant. Hadejia/Auyo/Kafinhausa have three aspirants, Gwaram and Kazaure/Gwiwa,/Roni/Yankwashi federal constituencies have two aspirants each.”

Gumel added that only seven out of 30 state assembly constituencies had two aspirants. These include Gwaram, Fagam, Hadejia, Auyo, Kazaure.

He expressed optimism and high hope that the party will return to power in 2023.

He added that “the party PDP is seriously worried about the bad APC administration which has thrown the people of the state and country into social and economic difficulties

“Because of this, we (PDP) are making all efforts to save the country and the people by fielding quality and accepted candidates at all positions.”