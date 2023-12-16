Rising hip-hop artiste, Jeriq, recently organised an unforgettable concert event in his hometown of Enugu, Nigeria. Dubbed “Jeriq Hood,” the show attracted over 15,000 energetic fans who packed Okpara Square.

The 24-year-old performer delivered a high-energy set, seamlessly delivering trap music in his native language, Igbo and pidgin. He engaged the enthusiastic crowd with his infectious confidence and lively showmanship. Fans were also wowed by surprise guest performers like dancers, skateboard stunt teams, and artistes.

One emotional moment came when Jeriq was gifted a portrait of his mother by a young fan. Deeply moved, he donated 1 million naira to the artist on the spot, later gifting 300,000 each to others.

By showcasing top regional talent alongside international stars, Jeriq asserted Africa’s growing influence and youth-driven hip hop scene. His strategic vision earned praise for expanding the genre’s limits through creative collaboration.

While not without minor glitches, the resoundingly successful event sparked new drive for entertainment hub in Enugu.

Jeriq Hood set a new bar for ambition and youth culture that will inspire upcoming editions and beyond. Most importantly, it cemented Jeriq as not just a rapper, but a bold hip-hop innovator.

Jeriq Hood had an incredible lineup that kept the energy soaring. From DJ Sixty’s opening beats to the explosive performances by rising stars like Apete, Swissbanc, and Mendoo, the night was a non-stop thrill.

