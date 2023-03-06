Young Nigerians are leaving the country in increasing numbers in search of a better life. It is a trend that even has an identified word; JAPA – to run or escape. It is no news again that in the past days, months, and years, a large percentage of Nigerians have been making moves to travel out of the country. Various issues in our country have led to the emmigration of Nigerians in search of greener pastures.

To a large extent, mass migration has effects on the country. Migration has affected the health education sector in the sense that we are experiencing a brain drain. In the health sector, we are losing the best brains to different parts of the world leading to a drastic reduction in the number of professionals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, etc. According to statistics, with Nigeria’s population at about 200 million people, the ratio of doctors per patient remains one or no per doctor per 5,000 patients against the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation of one doctor per 600 patients.

Conclusively, as long as no change is experienced or influenced in the development of our country, the rise in immigration of citizens will be increased.

Akande Precious Oluwapamilerin, Ibadan.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE