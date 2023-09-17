President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Dr Jamila Ibrahim Bio as youth minister-nominee, pending confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This historic announcement was shared on Twitter by Bashir Ahmad, the former Digital Communication Aide to former President Buhari.

Who is Jamila Ibrahim?

Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim is an indigene of Kwara. Her father, Ibrahim Bio was the former minister of sports in the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

The 37-year-old is a medical doctor, politician, and development practitioner.

As a public servant, she is a strong advocate of United Nations Global Goals (SDGs).

Political career

Prior to her recent appointment, Dr Ibrahim was National President of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Women Forum (PYWF)

She also served as Senior Special Assistant on Health matters to the Governor of Kwara

Other roles

She has also served in various capacities as a serial humanitarian volunteer, including serving in the northeast region of Nigeria on the platform of The Presidential Committee on the NorthEast initiative (PCNI). There, she joined efforts to provide support to the vulnerable and internally displaced persons in the region.





Jamila is a dedicated woman and youth advocate who believes strongly in the emancipation of women and youth in the society for socio-economic development of their communities and country at large, through active participation in socio-political activities.

Honours

*Clean Nigeria Ambassador award for contributions in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene sector

*UN Peace Ambassador award by the International Association of World Peace Advocates

*Distinguished honorary award for contributions to Education and SDGs supported by UNESCO Nigeria

*Represented Nigeria and Kwara as a speaker on international platforms like the United Nations and the African Union.

