The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other stakeholders have scheduled June 24 as the date to decide the cut-off mark for 2023 admissions into universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions.

According to the JAMB weekly bulletin, which was made available to newsmen by Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Director of Public Affairs at JAMB, the event will take place at the National Judicial Institute and will be attended by heads of tertiary institutions and regulatory bodies, including the National Universities Commission, National Board for Technical Education, and the National Commission for Colleges of Education, among others.

The bulletin highlighted that each tertiary institution would be represented by two individuals, consisting of the Head of the Institution and one official nominated by the Head.

“In addition to issues arising from the presentation of the Registrar, JAMB, on the recently concluded UTME, other critical matters of national importance related to the education sector will be discussed at the Policy Meeting,” stated the board.

The meeting aims to establish policy directions for the country’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines, present and analyze application statistics and candidates’ performance, and evaluate the 2023 admission exercise.

“Moreover, the policy meeting will decide the acceptable minimum admissible score to be applied in all admissions conducted by tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” added the bulletin.

