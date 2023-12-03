Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has been appointed to deliver Lecture at the 17th Convocation ceremony of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), Awka, Anambra.

The convocation lecture on the topic, “Mainstreaming Uncertainty,” will hold on Wednesday, 6th December 2023 by 9 am at the University Auditorium.

The appointment was contained in the Convocation programme of event made available to the media by the Public Relations Unit of the institution.

According to the programme list, the activities for the 17th Convocation ceremony will kick off on Monday, 4th December 2023.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, will have a University-wide broadcast on the achievement thus far scheduled to hold from 10 am on the University Radio Station, UNIZIK 94.1 FM Radio, this would be closely followed by an Interdenominational Service by 12noon at the University Auditorium.

“There will be a Pioneer University Hall-of-Fame Honour and Award Ceremony scheduled to hold at the University Auditorium by 10 am on Tuesday, 5th December 2023 closely followed by Presentation of Prizes to the Best Graduating Student of the institution by 12noon.

“A convocation lecture on the topic, “Mainstreaming Uncertainty,” will hold on Wednesday, 6th December 2023 by 9 am at the University Auditorium to be delivered by the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, CON, under the Chairmanship of Prof. Chinedu Nebo, Vice-Chancellor, University of the Niger, Umunya, Anambra State.

“On Thursday, 7th of December 2023, the Vice-Chancellor will commission completed projects at Nnewi, Neni and Agulu from 8 am while Award of First Degrees to the Graduands will commence by 11 am at the Convocation Arena of the Awka Campus. The VC will commission completed projects at Awka Campus on Friday, 8th December 2023 from 8 am while Awards of Higher Degree, Honorary Degree and Installation of Emeritus Professors is expected to hold at the Convocation Arena from 11 am to climax events and activities of the 17th convocation ceremony.”

