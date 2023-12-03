The leadership of the House of Representatives will on Monday hold ‘Citizen Budget Townhall meeting on the 2024 budget proposal laid by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the joint session of the National Assembly last Wednesday.

According to the timetable released by the House, the Citizens’ Budget town hall on the budget and appropriation process harnesses Publix’s input and opinion.

The programme was jointly organised by House Committee on Appropriations and Programmes Coordinating Unit (PCU) in the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

The event is supported by Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) PERL and United Kingdom International Development (UKID).

The House is also expected to suspend plenary activities for two weeks to pave way for budget defence by all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) before relevant Standing Committees as from Tuesday, 5th December 2023.

The joint sitting of relevant Senate and House Committees is also scheduled to examine economic feasibility, allocation and utilisation of funds and sustainability of proposed fiscal policies during the period.

Meanwhile, a copy of the N27.505 trillion budget proposal seen by Nigerian Tribune showed that total sum of N1,376,352,359,690 was captured under Statutory Transfers.

Breakdown of the amount showed that: National Judicial Council is to get N165 billion, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) gets N324,844,833,046; Universal Basic Education Commission gets N251,474,292,062; National Assembly gets N197,932,625,616; Public Complaint Commission gets N13.690 billion; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gets N30 billion; National Human Rights Commission gets N5 billion; North East Development Commission (NEDC) gets N126,936,316,904; Basic Health Care Provision Fund gets N125,737,146,031 while National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) gets N125,737,146,031, respectively.

