JAMB holds in Enugu amidst sit-at-home

The second edition of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB 2022 examination is holding as scheduled despite Monday’s sit-at-home protest put in place by Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), to protest the continued detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB is through the instrumentality of this civil disobedience to demand and effect his unconditional release from DSS custody.

Today as has been the case all Mondays and days of Kanu’s court attendance effective Monday August 9, 2021, all offices and business places are shut and bereft of any activity.

The scheduled JAMB examination for today began which though slated for 7am, however, began between 8.20 and 8.30 am in some centres while the second session planned for 9am began between 10am and1030 am.

The delay was as a result of accreditation of the candidates.

The exams is segmented due to the availability of exam equipment with a view to accommodating candidates billed for exams.





Due to the inadequate number of laptops and personal computers provided by JAMB, some former exam centres have either been closed or merged with others to form centres equipped with CBT facilities.

Candidates now have to arrange their movement to some these centres which may be located between 5 to 150 kilometres from the candidates residence.

There has been mounted security in the centres as well as motorized mixte security patrols around the state involving military and paramilitary agencies.

There has no report of attack or disruption of the exams just there has been no security breaches.

An Enugu resident,Mmesoma Chukwu and classmate, Stella Chime who were posted to Oji River town , had to move their on Sunday to sleep over in order to evade the Sit-At-Home of today.

At their Federal Cooperative College Oji River that lies about, 80-odd kilometres from, the exams billed for 7am started belatedly to accommodate those affected by the near zero movements on States and federal highways.

Those from Enugu to Federal College of Education, Eha Amufu which is nearly 100 kilometres northwest of Enugu faced similar ordeal.

It is feared that twin issues of inadequate exam equipment resulting in bundling of centres, and disrupted traffic flow may impact negatively on the candidates in the state.