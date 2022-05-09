2023: Pastor Bakare declares formally, says new Nigeria is possible

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Why Pastor Bakare want to be President, fresh hands to fix Nigeria’s problems, I’ll tell Buhari, Buhari, Tunde Bakare, Royal Commonwealth Society, inaugural Chairman, Advisory Council
Tunde Bakare
Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare,  has formally declared for the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
At an elaborate event at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on Monday,  the former running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 2011 general elections promised a well-governed nation that will guarantee the security of every Nigerian.
Bakare promised a Nigeria of socio-economic equality, devoid of ethno-religious crisis.


“I offer  myself as a bridge between today’s Nigeria and the one that’s possible.”
Details later …
