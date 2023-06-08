A group working for the actualisation of the ambition of Hon. Aminu Jaji to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Jaji Unity Group, has debunked any news that the Zamfara-born lawmaker shunned the meeting invitation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, the group explained that Jaji and the President have a long-standing political relationship that transcends the House of Reps politics.

On Wednesday night, Aminu Sani Jaji met the President with other speakership aspirants. The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to discuss the ongoing leadership tussle at the national assembly.

According to reports, the President urged lawmakers to work with the zoning by the party chosen for leadership posts in the Senate and House of Representatives while unequivocally stating no support for any candidate.

In the statement, the convener of the group, Sanni Mustapha, noted that the lawmaker was instrumental to the president’s electoral success and would not do anything that would undermine his leadership.

“Our supporters should kindly disregard such insinuation that he deliberately shunned the meeting. Hon. Jaji and Asiwaju have been together for a long time.

“As Director of Contact and Mobilisation for the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the North West, our leader worked tirelessly to ensure the party was victorious at the polls.

“Those behind the story are only trying to blackmail him out of the race he is poised to win as the picture of him with other aspirants with the President is already in the public domain.”

The group advised traducers to concentrate on other things as nothing can break the well-cemented relationship between the two “jolly friends.”