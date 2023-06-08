The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammmad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, reacted to the news of killing, by yet to be identified killers of Prof. Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole of University of Ibadan (UI), describing the incident as saddening and “very highly condemnable.”

This was just as Sultan Abubakar quickly called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the country “to unravel circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder and fish out for prosecution, all those that were involved in it, for justice to take its course.”

Sultan Abubakar, who reacted in his capacity as Chancellor of the University of Ibadan in a statement made to newsmen, condemned the brutal killing while also condoling the family of the late professor and the university community, saying that there could be no raison d’etre for the killing.

The Royal father expressed sadness for losing Prof. Ajewole, whom he described as an ingenious don, who had contributed to quality of education and knowledge service delivery at the university during his lifetime.

“We learnt about the brutal killing of one of our professors at the University of Ibadan. As Chancellor of the university, I condemn the killing while also condoling the family of the late professor and the university community.

“We express our sadness for losing such an ingenious don and the originality that he had been able to contribute to quality of education and knowledge service delivery at the university during his lifetime,” the Chancellor and Sultan of Sokoto said.