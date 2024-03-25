The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Oyo State-owned tertiary institutions has called for caution over the state government’s move to establish the Oyo State Tertiary Education Commission.

The process to establish the commission as an agency responsible for the coordination and management of all tertiary institutions in the state has recently begun following the first reading of the Oyo State Tertiary Education Commission Bill, 2024, at the State House of Assembly.

The commission, upon its establishment, will have the responsibility to develop and implement quality assurance mechanisms for all academic programs offered by tertiary institutions, align academic standards across the institutions to address specific needs of the state’s higher education landscape.

Among other responsibilities, the commission will develop and enforce a code of conduct for institutions and individuals, act as a liaison between tertiary institutions and the Ministry of Education on matters relating to higher education, and collaborate with national regulatory bodies in matters related to program accreditation, quality assurance standards, funding initiatives for tertiary institutions in the state, and support the development of research infrastructure and technology within institutions.