The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has denied issuing a statement on the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement in Benin yesterday by Mr. John Mayaki, the director of communication and media of the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation, dismissed reports in the media that Osagie Ize-Iyamu had appealed to Governor Obaseki to return to APC on Wednesday at a press conference in Abuja.

Mayaki tasked the traditional media to perform due diligence in reporting events arising from Edo State election, as unprofessionalism would render them as tools of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The spokesman noted that nothing of such happened, noting that a section of the media may have lent themselves to fabrications.

He said: “We warned several times that the media should beware of fabrications from Obaseki and the PDP camp, but a section wouldn’t listen. That is why they have reported that the election was free and fair, and that is why they have said our candidate appealed to Obaseki to come back to APC.”

Mayaki said that the video in reference where the story is derived was recorded three months ago, not after election but doctored by some media handlers to seek undue legitimacy.

He also wondered if the newspapers who reported this falsehood were sponsored as it seemed implausible that they actually believed the story.

“This is even more so, when reporters in Benin city would report Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is currently in Abuja where the various media organisations are also domiciled – this is to tell you the intention behind the video, the suspicion inherent in it and the reports you see in the media.

“Pastor Ize-Iyamu was reported in the stories as speaking from Abuja, but it was the Benin reporters that covered the story. Were the reporters transported to Abuja? Do these media agencies actually believe the stories they carry? The media has to be sensitive and professional in receiving these news.”

Meanwhile, Mayaki also warned that there is a fake Twitter account purporting to belong to Ize-Iyamu, which has been disseminating false information, advising that they should verify all their information before passing them on.