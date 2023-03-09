Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates Confraternity, has urged stakeholders to continue to work towards increasing women’s participation in politics across the country.

The group averred that inclusiveness of women in political participation has been shown to engender a balanced atmosphere for robust debate on topical and pressing issues.

Joining the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day, a day set aside to celebrate women’s achievement and raise awareness about gender inequality, NAS noted that women are largely underrepresented across political and governance strata in Nigeria, and this can be attributed to various social and cultural norms that pervade the Nigerian society.

The group made the call in a statement unveiling the Pyrates’ activities to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day that was signed by Engr. Sunny Agbejuasun, the Cap’n of Hispaniola X Deck (Lekki-Lagos Chapter) of NAS and made available to journalists.

The Pyrates Confraternity maintained that records shows that barely 10% of the candidates vying for elective post in the ongoing 2023 general elections are women.

According to the NAS statement signed by Engr. Agbejuasun “the major factors that are responsible for women’s low participation in politics and governance includes patriarchal societal structures, cultural stereotypes, and discriminatory laws and customs. Women’s participation in political partisanship and leadership has also been found to be significantly hampered by other factors such as the predominance of money politics and violence.

“Money plays a significant role in Nigerian politics and the absence of proper financial empowerment for women prevents them from running for offices. For instance, the All-Progress Congress presidential nomination form for 2023 general election, cost a whopping N100 million while that of the governor was N50 million, making it impossible for most women and to participate.

“Violent electoral process characterized by the use of thugs, vote buying, and voters’ suppression are huge hindrance to women involvement in the electioneering processes. Also, political system, that has historically been controlled by powerful class of male elite and typified by godfatherism, and lack of internal party democracy, lessens the likelihood of women receiving party-level nominations.

“National Association of seadogs Pyrates Confraternity therefore believes that a radical shift, in how we constitute, assigned, appoint political office holders, is needed to enable the country benefit from the values derived from having women in governance and politics”.

The Hispaniola X Deck of NAS Statement also opined that as Nigerians We must as a matter of national urgency developed policy and Acts to support diversity and inclusiveness in our national polity and governance. That an Act that would promote and prescribe women participation mechanism should be adopted for the appointment into political offices, board of MDAs, and other government agencies.

“Happy International Women’s Day!”. The NAS statement concluded.