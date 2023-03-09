By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Media personality, Denrele Edun, has celebrated the International Women’s Day by calling himself a strong WoMAN.

The cross dresser in a post on his Instagram page late Wednesday, said he’s a strong woman because a strong woman raised him.

“HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY. Today, we are celebrating the strength, determination, and resilience of women everywhere.

“To all the strong women outchea: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them. My WCW is right on the last 2 Slides: All that I am and hope to be, I owe to my MUM! (Mama Rele, the MFM Prayer Warrior!)

“I chanelled my inner Mum for this shoot. Didn’t slay it on a 💯 as my Mum is breathtakingly gorgeous (See slide 9/10) but at least, the Apple ain’t far from the Tree! (These stunning pictorials were from my 40th! As Man I fine, as Woman I fine…. Na Androgynous I do, I no kee person!),” he wrote.