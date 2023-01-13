I’ve tested positive for COVID-19, says Dumebi Kachikwu

Dumebi Kachikwu, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has called on Nigerians to be vigilant as COVID-19 makes a comeback.

Kachikwu gave this warning in a statement to disclose that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

He said that he was isolating and had cancelled all public events till he received a negative report.

He called on Nigerians not to take the coronavirus for granted as infection rates have risen rapidly all over the world in the last few weeks.

“Nigerians must not let their guard down even though the government has relaxed COVID rules. Our public health system can’t cope with the fallout of huge infection rates with attendant symptoms, especially at a time when our healthcare professionals are leaving the country in droves.

“We must increase testing and take all necessary precautions not to spread the virus. We must not allow political rallies to become COVID spreaders and reverse the gains made in combating the virus. We will survive the coronavirus if we all remain vigilant.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…





Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion