My husband humiliates me, calls me a snake —Wife

•Don’t grant her prayer of divorce —Husband

Crime & Court
By
infidelity ‘My brother in-law accuses me of infidelity My husband starved me of sex dog husband woman YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state...     Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report...  child My mother wife house court, ill tempered, star My husband

A woman,  Patience Ibrahim, has dragged her husband, Talpha Atega, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for calling her a snake.

Patience in her divorce suit told the court that Talpha often referred to her as snake from the marine kingdom aside from failing in the discharge of his responsibilities as a husband.

“My husband refused to take up his responsibility in the house as husband and a father.  I am the one doing everything – house chores, payment of house rent, feeding, and all others.

“Anytime I discuss this issue with him, he will start insulting me. He will call me a snake from the marine kingdom.

“I want divorce. I cannot continue to live with someone who has this kind of notion about me,” she said.

She also begged the court not to grant her husband custody of the only child of their marriage on moral grounds.


She expressed the fear that the child might pick some bad behaviour from him.

However in his defense, the respondent, Talpha , denied all the allegations and begged the court not to grant his wife’s prayers.

The judge, Mr Labaran Gusau, thereafter adjourned the case.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Crime & Court

‘My husband emptied my shop, burnt my dresses, stole my N30,000’

Crime & Court

Drunk man slapped, beat wife for querying his lateness home

Crime & Court

I’ve failed to satisfy my husband sexually, please dissolve our marriage —Wife

Crime & Court

I almost lost my sight after my husband descended on me with heavy blows —Wife

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More