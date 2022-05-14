My husband humiliates me, calls me a snake —Wife

A woman, Patience Ibrahim, has dragged her husband, Talpha Atega, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for calling her a snake.

Patience in her divorce suit told the court that Talpha often referred to her as snake from the marine kingdom aside from failing in the discharge of his responsibilities as a husband.

“My husband refused to take up his responsibility in the house as husband and a father. I am the one doing everything – house chores, payment of house rent, feeding, and all others.

“Anytime I discuss this issue with him, he will start insulting me. He will call me a snake from the marine kingdom.

“I want divorce. I cannot continue to live with someone who has this kind of notion about me,” she said.

She also begged the court not to grant her husband custody of the only child of their marriage on moral grounds.





She expressed the fear that the child might pick some bad behaviour from him.

However in his defense, the respondent, Talpha , denied all the allegations and begged the court not to grant his wife’s prayers.

The judge, Mr Labaran Gusau, thereafter adjourned the case.

