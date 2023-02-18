Segun Kasali – Lagos

A leader of Ndi Igbo in Lagos and Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Joe Igbokwe has beseeched the Igbo people in the state to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu in the upcoming election as a payback time for the good deeds done for them.

Igbokwe stated this during the endorsement ceremony of the APC Presidential candidate and Lagos State gubernatorial candidate at the Governor’s Campaign Office on saturday in Lagos.

Igbokwe said that the investments and businesses the igbos have in lagos cannot be found anywhere else, saying it is as a result of the gate that Asiwaju opened to them.

According to him, Tinubu does not know East, West and North and he is not a candidate of Southwest but that of Nigeria.

He noted that the kind of structure Tinubu has across Nigeria shows “he is the man to beat”.

The Commissioner, therefore, assured the igbos would not fail, stating that Tinubu will become the President of Nigeria.

Speaking also, Deputy Apex Leader of Ndigbo in APC and Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Jude Idimogu urged the Igbos to galvanize minimum of 5 million votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Idimogu explained that the state has 7 million plus voters, becoming the highest in Nigeria according to INEC’s position.

According to him, this vote is necessary because Lagos has been good to them since the administration of the candidate whilst the Governor of the State.

“We must give Asiwaju Bola Tinubu a minimum of 5 million votes. All eyes are on us. Let us make sure we support Asiwaju.

“By INEC’s position, Lagos State has 7 million plus voters and it is the highest in Nigeria.

“Lagos has been good to us all; Let us support APC from top to bottom,” he said.