Leon Usigbe – Abuja

In his final rally before Saturday’s election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told Nigerians that he will fulfill his promises if they vote to elect him.

The former vice president, who was speaking at in Yola, venue of the grand finale presidential rally of the main opposition party, reiterated his pledge to unite the country, make it peaceful, create a buoyant economy among others.

The Adamawa State-born politician thanked all Nigerians for the support they have demonstrated towards him so far as he urged the people of Adamawa in particular to reciprocate the gesture of other Nigerians who had previously voted him into office.

He said: “Today is the final day of our rally all over the country, I want to use this opportunity not only to address the people of Adamawa State but the entire country. I want to thank Nigerians in the 36 states of the federation who have come out in the last six months, to show solidarity, to show support to our party and myself.

“Let me promise Nigerians that we shall never disappoint you. If you give us your mandate, we promise to live by our promises that we have a united country that we have a peaceful country, that we have a buoyant economy for our country, and we have the best education for our children and also we devolve powers to states and local governments with corresponding resources.

“These are the five key points the PDP has promised to deliver. Therefore, I want to reiterate the commitment of those key points.

“Adamawa State, you know this is an abundant opportunity for you if you elect PDP to the presidency, if you elect PDP to continue to govern the state. I don’t have to tell you what I can do for Adamawa, you know this and Nigeria in general.

“You know me, I live by my words and commitment. I want to appeal to you to vote for the PDP from top to bottom. Don’t be misled by any propaganda by anybody. This is where the future of our state and country resides , in the hands of PDP.

“I want to appeal to you to vote for the PDP because I know you have never failed us.

“My citizens of Adamawa State, I can’t thank you enough but don’t forget that Nigerians have been very kind to you. They elected me in 2019 to lead this party and again they have not disappointed, they elected me again this time.

“I appeal to you not to disappoint Nigerians for the favour they have done to you. I want to appeal to you, from today, go all out to your local governments to your wards, to your units, to your households and encourage people to vote. Let us record the highest votes ever.”





Also speaking, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said Atiku is the only experienced persons among the candidates ready to tackle the nation’s problems from day one.

He said all others are learners, warning that Nigeria cannot afford to have a learners as president.

The Delta State Governor stated: “I thank you citizens of Adamawa for giving to Nigeria, this wonderful man, the Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar. He is somebody who understands Nigeria. A lot of people have spoken about him.

“We know that Nigerians are in pains, troubled in their hearts, hungry. Students are worried about their education and we know that even small businessmen are worried that their business will collapse.

“Many of our farmers are worried if they can even produce from their farms because of the insecurity, the fact that they cannot have access to fertilizers because of the high cost. Do not worry. Help is on the way and that help is Atiku Abubakar.

“All we need to do is to take our PVC, get it ready for Saturday, mobilize yourself, those in the communities, towns, your friends, fathers, mothers and on the election day, come out enmasse and cast your votes and you are sure that your future is secured.

“From day one in office I know that he is ready to lead Nigeria in the right direction, not the Nigeria of today, a Nigeria full of pains. But the future will be good for you and I.

“To the youths, the only man in the race, that is able to secure the future of our youths is Atiku Abubakar. Do not mind those that are lieing to you. Atiku Abubakar has been tested and we know that he has the capacity, experience to lead us.

“I count myself lucky to be his vice presidential candidate, because I know he is capable of delivering. He is someone I can learn from. But those other people who are contesting they want to use Nigeria to learn. We are not looking for learners. We are looking for experienced men with capacity, knowledge of Nigeria that can unite us, secure this country and return our economy to the path of growth and the only person among those contesting is Atiku Abubakar.

“The crowd here is wonderful, but talk to those at home that help is on the way and that help is Atiku Abubakar.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE