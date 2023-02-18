By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Popular comedian, Craze Clown, has penned a touching tribute to Christian Atsu, the Ghanaian footballer who died in Turkey deadly earthquake.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian had been reported missing following the devastating earthquakes which have claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria since February 6.

On Saturday, the footballer was found dead in the rubble. His death has continued to stir a plethora of reactions in the global football landscape.

In a series of Twitter posts, Craze Clown recounted his fond memories with the former Chelsea and Newcastle forward.

The skit maker revealed that after the demise of his father, the footballer reached out to him and promised to sponsor his tuition till graduation.

Craze Clown, born Emmanuel Iwueke, also said the deceased made good his promise.

“Rest well my Friend @ChristianAtsu20 … so many things to say about you coz you had a heart of gold. I sincerely prayed for God to keep you alive because it is going to be so hard for your Loved ones. I pray God gives your family the strength to handle this pain,” he wrote.

“This breaks my heart so much can’t believe I’m typing RIP to you Christian. I’ve been praying and hoping you come out alive. Rest Well my Friend @ChristianAtsu20.

“Christian has been supporting me from way back 2015. When I lost my dad, he reached out and offered to pay my fees til I graduated and he did you’ve been a great friend of mine Chris and I will surely miss you I really can’t hold back the tears. Rest well brother.”

