Israel Arogbonlo

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has warned against marrying an unbeliever with the hope of converting the person after the wedding, describing such a motive as a “wrong move”.

Speaking on a topic titled: “The Choice Of Who To Marry” during an interactive session with singles at the church’s International Headquarters, the soft-spoken preacher said the congregants should be wary of those that are fond of misleading people into marrying the wrong partner.

His words; “You cannot change anybody, only God can change the person. Eh… you say, mummy, daddy, I know that he is an unbeliever and smokes hemp, I know he takes cocaine occasionally, but God wants to use me to convert him or convert her, it’s a lie!

“Let him go get converted somewhere else first and be moving in Christ then you can go and marry. In those days, foolish sisters will coach unbelievers, somebody who is not a child of God, and say he is born again.

“They coach the person, “You see, you’re going to face the marriage committee. They’re going to ask you a question. Let’s practice it now”.

“Have seen many men who were coached and eventually became a killer to women.

“Many who claimed to convert people, they never converted them eventually, they end up in trouble.”

