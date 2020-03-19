ITF trains 700 youths on information technology skills

No fewer than 700 youths across the country’s six geopolitical zones have benefitted from the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) InfoTech Skills Empowerment Programme.

The Director-General of the Fund, Sir Joseph Ari stated this during the graduation ceremony of the 2018 InfoTec skills empowerment programme held in Kaduna on Thursday.

Represented by the Kaduna Area Manager, Alhaji Yahaya Manu, the DG explained that the trainees were degree holders selected and equipped with a three-month intensive specialised ICT skills.

According to him, each of the six geo-political zones had over one hundred participants, totalling 700 participants.

“The training were in three categories, the advanced computer networking, networking certification and hardware maintenance and repair,” he said.

He said eighty per cent of the enrolled trainees passed the certification examination saying that the certification had international recognition.

According to him, beneficiaries of the programme would receive start-up packs and tools in order to make them self reliant.

Sir Ari commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the ITF in the implementation of its various skills intervention and empowerment programmes for the benefit of Nigerian youths.