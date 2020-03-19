Police parade three suspects for robbing, killing pregnant woman in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded three suspects, alongside others, for allegedly robbing and thereafter killing a pregnant woman at Damakasa in Apo area of Abuja.

FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Bala Ciroma, who paraded them at the command headquarters in Abuja, said the suspects, who went into hiding after the operation, were arrested in their hideout in Deidei.

The suspects, according to him, are Kingsley Ugo (49), as well as Chizoba Nwafor (32) and Chidoze Onoha (34) while exhibits recovered from them were two pump action rifles, nine live cartridges and two giants iron bar.

He said effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang who were now at large, while the arrested ones will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigations.

A reliable police source, however, confided in the Tribune Online that the suspects, during preliminary investigation, confirmed that the victim pleaded and offered them N500, 000 to spear her life.

Despite that, according to informed police source, they killed her and went away with the money and her mobile telephone.

While parading others, the CP said his men from Nyanya Division arrested two robbery suspects, Daniel Jeremiah and Kingsley Alex, who belong to a notorious syndicate that operates around Nyanya and Mararabe axis, while locally made pistol was recovered from them. He said they would be arraigned in court after the investigations.

He, therefore, sent a stern warning to commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders that the command would commence the vigorous enforcement of the Ministerial ban that restricts motorcycle operations to satellite towns.

“I also want to reiterate that the Ministerial directive also bans the operation of motorcycles in the Federal Capital City (FCC) and all expressways and highways in the FCT.

“This reminder is coming at the wake of recent observation made by the command that despite the subsisting ministerial directive, okada riders still flagrantly extend their operations to the expressways and highways, especially around Lugbe, Kubwa, Deidei, as well as Karu and Nyanya axis.”