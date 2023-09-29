Filippo Ferlazzo, the Italian who beat Italy-based Nigerian man Alika Ogorchukwu to death in July 2022, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

The 39-year-old Nigerian who was murdered by beating in the Italian city of Civitanova Marche in the Province of Macerata’s Marche Region has at last received justice.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this in a statement signed by NIDCOM spokesperson Gabriel Odu on Thursday.

Dabiri-Erewa who expressed satisfaction over the justice meted out to Ferlazzo commended the Nigerian Mission in Rome for following through with the case and other cases involving Nigerians.

“I am glad that this case finally got justice. Like I always say, there have to be consequences for actions.”

The NIDCOM boss also urged Nigerians in the diaspora to remain law-abiding, excel in what they do and never forget home by giving back to their homeland.

With the use of Ogorchukwu’s crutches, the attacker battered the victim to death in front of multiple witnesses, some of whom made videos on their smartphones.

On July 30, 2022, Ferlazzo was detained and arrested on charges of having murdered Ogorchukwu and having stolen Ogorchukwu’s phone.

