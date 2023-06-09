Rapper Onome Onokohwomo aka Yung6ix, has said that Wizkid, Olamide, and he were the ones to hit stardom before Davido.

Yungsix disclosed this in a post on his Instagram page on Friday.

Davido had in a video that went viral on Thursday said that he and Wizkid were the first young Nigerian artists to hit stardom and described Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake as ‘new cats’, which implied up-and-coming artistes.

Reacting to this, Yungsix said, “David, how many times did I call your name? You know I got nothing but love for you, my boy.

“But a little bit of straightening right here, so let’s get it straight. It was Wizkid, Olamide and it was 6ix (Yung6ix) before it was you.

“There were a lot of people that has motions but we were the youngest among the big homies.”