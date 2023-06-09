Famous Twitter critic, Daniel Regha has slammed Afrobeat singer Burna Boy and accused him of having built his career by sampling other artists’ music.

Daniel Regha stated this claim via his Twitter account, revealing that the Grammy award-winning singer has sampled the legendary Afrobeat singer Fela Kuti’s music on various occasions.

In his tweet, he argued that Davido and Wizkid might not be the best lyrically but they are not copycats.

“Davido & Wizkid are not the best lyrically, but they ain’t copycats. Burna on the other hand, built his career mainly by sampling other artistes’ music; For instance, he has sampled Fela more than 10 times & brags to be self-made. Remember that before throwing shades. No offense,” he tweeted

