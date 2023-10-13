The 18-year-old pregnant housewife, Khadija Adamu, has expressed her remorse, saying the beating of her five-year-old stepdaughter to death was not deliberate but a mistake.

According to her, she was only trying to scold the child for defecating on her pants.

In an interview with my. tori’s reporter at the Command headquarters, Khadija explained what led to Hafsat’s death.

She narrated, “How can I kill a child who was like my child? Even though she was my co-wife’s baby, she was also my daughter because she was my husband’s child.

“What happened was just a mistake, not a deliberate intention to kill.

“I am also a mother, and I am currently four months pregnant with my second child. How can I possibly kill another child? What happened was that this girl defecated on her body, and I felt that at her age, she shouldn’t have done that, so I used a USB cord to beat her with it. It was not as if I had any intention of killing her.

“I didn’t know she would die. I only wanted to correct her. She didn’t die that day I beat her, it was the next day that she died, and I felt very sad and unhappy that she had died.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE