The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has expressed deep admiration for the late King and former member of the Council of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders, Professor T.J.T. Princewill, describing him as a rare gem and an inspiration to countless individuals.

President of INC Worldwide, Prof. Benjamin Ogale Okaba, represented by the Chairman of the Eastern Zone of INC, His Royal Majesty, King Nla Iraron, Ede Obolo II, conveyed these sentiments during a five-man delegation’s condolence visit to the residence of Prince Tonye Princewill.

He commended the only son of the late King for establishing a high-powered Pan Ijaw Central Burial Committee to oversee the burial arrangements of the late Kalabari-Ijaw Monarch.

However, the delegation expressed concern about INC Worldwide not being included in the burial committee and expressed their readiness to participate if some INC members were included in the burial committee by the Prince.

King Nla Iraron emphasised that the late King was not only a father but also a foundational pillar of INC and a father figure to many Ijaw sons and daughters.

He stressed that it is the duty of the Ijaw National Congress Worldwide to actively participate in the burial process of the Ijaw Monarch.

In response, the chief mourner and Prince of Kalabari Kingdom and Niger Delta, Prince Tonye Princewill, expressed gratitude to the Ijaw National Congress Inc., Worldwide, for the significant condolence visit, considering it epochal.

He also announced the burial dates as November 29th and 30th, 2023, and requested that the INC submit three names for formal inclusion in the burial committee.

Prince Tonye Princewill urged the INC to continue pursuing people-centred policies focused on uplifting Ijaw people and others in society.

He believed that this was what the King would have wanted, and their formal participation would honour his memory.

The Prince mentioned that the rest of the burial activities will soon be published by the Central Working Committee.

Other members of the delegation included the 1st Vice President of INC Worldwide, Mr. Atamuno Atamuno; Engr. Onengiye-ofori H. Fenibo; and the Organising Secretary of INC Worldwide, Ambassador Sowari M. Hart, among other dignitaries.

