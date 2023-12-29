Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to resolve within one week, issues that arose on the electronic call-up system, otherwise known as ETO at the nations ports.

Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting held recently at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Review of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for truck traffic management along the Lagos Port corridor’, Oyetola assured the stakeholders who included leaders of various truck associations, NPA officials, the ETO call-up management team and Lagos State government that the issues would be dispensed with within one week.

The minister, who was represented at the meeting by his technical aide, Professor Busayo Stephen Fakinlede, told the stakeholders who are mostly from the trucking subsector that a committee had been set up to review all the grouses and suggested solutions.

“We can see that all the stakeholders are here to make sure we resolve all these issues and you can see the passionate intention of everyone to see that this problem is solved.

“The responsibility is on us to make sure all heads work together to come to a firm solution.

“As technology develops, there are people who will always find loopholes in technology and they can take advantage of that. But we are aware of the situation, that is why as we develop this app, we are also evolving and making room for new ideas and development. As people are trying to circumvent it, we are also on top of our game.

“We are in the era of artificial intelligence, and we should not allow some criminals to cause us havoc, affecting the economic viability of the port operations and movement of our people and trucks in and out of the port.”

“We have already set up a committee and all the solutions proffered to the problems will be put together for the committee to review and in a week’s time, some of these issues would be resolved,” the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy stated.

Earlier, Lagos State Government represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Hon. Sola Giwa reiterated the state’s earlier resolve on moving parked trucks out of the roads.

He commended the efforts of the Eto managers over the years saying they have helped a great deal but advised that they should not turn themselves into revenue generators and forget about their core mandate of traffic management

