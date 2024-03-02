I have been having cold and catarrh for the past few weeks. On my last visit to the doctor, I was diagnosed with Sinusitis. Although my doctor tried to explain what this is, I would still appreciate it if you can explain what it is.

Sulaiman (by SMS)

Sinus infection (Sinusitis) is an inflammation of the sinuses – the air-filled cavities around your nose, eyes, and cheeks. It can be caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, or allergies.

Symptoms like facial pain, congestion, nasal discharge, headaches, cough, fatigue, and a reduced sense of smell. Acute sinusitis lasts a short time, while chronic sinusitis persists for more than 12 weeks. Common causes include respiratory infections, nasal polyps, or a deviated septum.

In addition to medications prescribed by your doctor, hot steam inhalation with some life style changes will also go a long way in the cure of the Sinusitis.