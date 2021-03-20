Is diabetes curable?

I have been on treatment for Diabetes Mellitus for several years and recently read that the disease can be permanently cured with some herbs. How true is this?

Ade (by SMS)

There have been some claims from different sources to the effect that Diabetes Mellitus is curable. However, there is currently no scientific proof of this. Latest research has suggested that it may be possible for some diabetics to temporarily reverse the ailment through diet changes and weight loss. Through this, you may be able to achieve and maintain normal blood sugar levels without treatment but does not mean that you are completely cured. A huge part of managing type 2 diabetes is developing a healthy diet. You need to eat something sustainable that helps you feel better and still makes you feel happy and fed. Fitness is also important. Work with your doctor to determine your diet and the kind of physical activity you should engage in.

