Iree kingmakers, ruling houses, community leaders submit memorandum to Osun committee

Few days after the Osun State Chieftaincy Affairs Review Committee constituted by Executive Order 6 of Governor Ademola Adeleke commenced sitting, aggrieved members of Iree Community in Boripe local government area of the state on Tuesday said they have submitted their memorandum to challenge the installation of Prince Oluponle Raphael by the immediate past administration of Mr Gboyega Oyetola as the new traditional ruler of the town.

The community members spoke through the leadership of Iree Council of Elders in collaboration with Iree Progressive Association at a meeting held with stakeholders of the community, insisting that there should be a reversal on the appointment of Prince Ponle as the town’s traditional ruler.

They however commended Governor Adeleke for setting up a review panel on all appointments of traditional rulers at the twilight of the immediate past administration.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting, the Asiwaju of Ireeland, Engr. Adenrele Afolabí, described the process used for the selection of the traditional ruler as fraudulent, as it was against the tradition of the town.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, “You would all recall that a similar press briefing was held on Monday, 7th November, 2022 when Boripe North Local Government Development Area unilaterally appointed one Prince Oluponle, Raphael without allowing the Iwarefa Mefa (The King Makers) to discharge their primary function of screening the Princes who had either to expressed their interest to fill the vacant stool.

“It was boldly expressed that the entire Iree Community through Aree-In-Council, Iree Council of Elders and Iree Progressive Association (IPA) bluntly rejected the adoption of Warrant Chiefs in appointing Ademola as such method is alien to the Culture and Traditions of Iree.

“The entire Iree Community is highly delighted at the prompt response of the new admiration in righting the wrong done to Iree people by the government of yesterday. It is apparent that Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has a listening ear and a working big heart. We, therefore, appreciate the steps so far taken by his administration.





“On the sad development of the few days past, particularly the whisking away of High Chief Soliu Jimoh Atoyebi, the Aogun of Ireeland by the DSS. It was an event that attempted to repaint Iree in a colour different from what it is originally known for.

“It is on record that Iree is a peace-loving community and it always demonstrated this virtue whenever the need for it comes calling. The arrest of the chief which led to the spontaneous reaction of some irate youths touching our Royal Palace is highly regretted.”

In his own submission, the President of Iree Progressive Association, Engr Oluwole Taiwo expressed their total rejection of the method used in filling the vacant stool of the community.