IPOB’s demands not impossible for Federal Government — Nwodo

A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okwesilieze Nwodo, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to grant a political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case to ensure a peaceful and permanent resolution of the matter.

Nwodo insisted that there is nothing in the demand list of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that the Nigerian Government cannot meet up with.

Nwodo, who was a former Governor of Enugu State, lauded the United Nations over its recent verdict on Kanu’s case with the Federal Government of Nigeria, adding that it was rendered through its prism of human rights.

“My view on the case between the leader of the (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and the Nigerian government has been the same as that of the position of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo. This case requires a political solution, not court adjudication. I think that is what the United Nations has re-echoed. It is in the stage of politics where you have human rights protections and negotiations made, rather than going to the court of law, which win or lose, will not bring peace.

“But when you have a negotiated solution, issues are settled permanently. When you handle this kind of case in court, the process lingers because when you finish with the first court, you go to the appeal court and the supreme court. At the end of the day, the losers are aggrieved going home empty-handed, but when you have a politically negotiated solution, both sides have something to go home with, which they can live with.

“I have also said that there is nothing IPOB is demanding which Nigerian federation cannot meet up with. Nigeria has done that in the past. People of the Niger Delta wanted total control of their oil resources but they got some percentage and have been living peacefully in Nigeria since then.

“I think the United Nations has not done anything strange. The position of the UN is a great step toward a peaceful resolution of Kanu’s case with the Federal Government of Nigeria. It is all in the area of human rights and peaceful resolution of this matter. I think the Nigerian government should do something about that solution.