A renowned leadership development coach and human capital development consultant, Dr Linus Okorie has said that investing in youths through strategic mentorship in administration will address Nigeria’s leadership problems.

Okorie stated this in Abuja while speaking with journalists at the unveiling of a book titled ‘Winning without Compromise’ written by Victoria Ana.

He said one of the challenges confronting Nigeria at present was leadership, adding that the youth needed to be mentored on time to imbibe the culture of good leadership.

“There is the need to start training the young people on good leadership, to ensure that in future they will be able to promote the growth and development of Nigeria.

“A wealthy nation is a nation that just says our young assets and what do we do with them? Let’s bring them together and begin to reinvent their capital and in addition, let’s teach them how to grow to be leaders.

“Any nation that has ever gotten it right, invested in their young people,” Okorie said.

Ana, the author and public speaker, said that leadership was an act that was not inherited but must be taught certain aspects of leadership.

“We understand that everybody is born with some aspect of leadership in them but there are other things you need to be trained on concerning leadership that is why we as young people need training.

“We believe that it is necessary to catch them young and what better way to do that if not in the places of mentorship, training and learning, without doubt this will strengthen our country’s leadership,” she said.

Ana also donated 5,003 copies of books to secondary school students to shape their lives as leaders of tomorrow and let them know that they can win without compromising.