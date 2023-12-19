The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said the outcome of the Rivers State political impasse should be celebrated instead of condemned.

Reacting to the resolutions reached at a meeting brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Director of Publicity and Advocacy, who is the spokesman of the forum, Abdulazeez Suleiman, noted, “We all know that Nigeria’s political space has been characterised by a constant struggle for dominance and control among political gladiators.

“This power play is fueled by the emphasis on individual empowerment rather than the strengthening of institutions.

“Consequently, political actors seek to consolidate power and influence, often at the expense of the collective interest.

“The unfolding scenario in Rivers State is not an isolated incident but rather a continuation of the power play that has characterised Nigerian politics since the advent of democracy in 1999.

“The emphasis on individual empowerment rather than institutional strengthening has perpetuated struggles for dominance and control among political gladiators.

“As the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, it is the primary responsibility of President Tinubu to ensure peace, stability, and security in all parts of the country.

“When peace breaks down in any region, it becomes the duty of the President to take appropriate action.

“In the case of Rivers, it is commendable that the President was fully prepared and equipped to take decisive action if a resolution was not reached.

“This demonstrates the President’s commitment to upholding peace and stability in the country. The readiness to take hard action serves as a deterrent to those who may seek to disrupt the peace and security of any region.

“It is a great relief to the people of Rivers State and Nigerians at large that a resolution has been reached in the ongoing power struggle. The resolution signifies a commitment to peaceful coexistence and the prioritisation of the collective interest over individual ambitions.

“This outcome should be celebrated as it fosters stability and progress in the state and the nation as a whole, they said.

