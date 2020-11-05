International tourism down 70% as travel restrictions impact all regions

Restrictions on travel introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hit global tourism hard, with the latest data from the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) showing a 70 per cent fall in international arrivals for the first eight months of 2020.

According to the newest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, international arrivals plunged 81 per cent in July and 79 per cent in August, traditionally the two busiest months of the year and the peak of the Northern Hemisphere summer season.

The drop until August represents 700 million fewer arrivals compared to the same period in 2019 and translates into a loss of $ 730 billion in export revenues from international tourism. This is more than eight times the loss experienced on the back of the 2009 global economic and financial crisis.

“This unprecedented decline is having dramatic social and economic consequences, and puts millions of jobs and businesses at risk,” warned UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. “This underlines the urgent need to safely restart tourism, in a timely and coordinated manner”.

This unprecedented decline is having dramatic social and economic consequences and puts millions of jobs and businesses at risk

All world regions recorded large declines in arrivals in the first eight months of the year. Asia and the Pacific, the first region to suffer from the impact of COVID-19, saw a 79 per cent decrease in arrivals, followed by Africa and the Middle East (both – 69 per cent), Europe (-68 per cent) and the Americas (-65 per cent), a scenario described as a period of recovery short-lived.

Following its gradual reopening of international borders, Europe recorded comparatively smaller declines in July and August (-72 per cent and -69 per cent, respectively). The recovery was short-lived, however, as travel restrictions and advisories were reintroduced amid an increase in contagions.

On the other side of the spectrum, Asia and the Pacific recorded the largest declines with -96 per cent in both months, reflecting the closure of borders in China and other major destinations in the region.

Demand for travel remains largely subdued due to the ongoing uncertainty about the pandemic and low confidence. Based on the latest trends, UNWTO expects an overall drop close to 70 per cent for the whole of 2020.

According to projection, rebound in international demand is expected by Q3 2021 “UNWTO’s Panel of Experts foresees a rebound in international tourism in 2021, mostly in the third quarter of 2021. However, around 20 per cent of experts suggest the rebound could occur only in 2022.

“Travel restrictions are seen as the main barrier standing in the way of the recovery of international tourism, along with slow virus containment and low consumer confidence.

“The lack of coordinated response to ensure harmonised protocols and coordinated restrictions among countries as well as deteriorating economic environment were also identified by experts as important obstacles for recovery.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.International tourism down International tourism down

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.International tourism down

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.International tourism down

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE