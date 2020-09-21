International Day of Peace: 4,050 persons participate in peace walk in Kogi

A total of 4,050 persons participated in a peace walk in twelve communities in six local government councils of Kogi state as part of this year International Day of Peace.

The Kogi state Executive Director Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development (PIBCID), Halima Oiza Sadiq, while speaking with newsmen on Monday said the programme was in commemoration of the 2020 International Day of Peace, a peace walk held in 12 SARVE II Project communities in Kogi in line with the global theme ‘Shaping Peace Together.

She noted that the peace walk is organised by ActionAid Nigeria in partnership with Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development (PIBCID) with funding from the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, (GCERF).

According to her, the Global Peace Day is marked to emphasize the need for people to be devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace and to emphasis peaceful coexistence by spreading messages of unity, hope and empathy.

“The one-day annual peace walk is part of the implementation of the System and Structure Strengthening Approach Against Radicalization to Violent Extremism Project (SARVE II).

ALSO READ: Financial expert advises CBN on interest rates as MPC holds

“The project which aims to reduce the vulnerability of at-risk young men and women to conflict and radicalization is being implemented in 24 communities of 12 local government councils in Kogi and Nasarawa states respectively.

“One of the most vulnerable groups of violent extremism are young persons. As a way of shaping peace together in Kogi state, we are using this opportunity to call for the implementations of the Kogi Youth Development Commission Law which will go a long way in reducing this the vulnerability of youths to social vices and enhancing the development

“The provisions of the law upholds entrepreneurship opportunities as a strategy for keeping young men and women in Kogi State engaged and away from the influence of extremist groups

“We called on the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for the speedy implementation of the Law, which was signed since April 2019.

“Through this peace walk offers an opportunity for indigenes of Kogi to be reminded of their roles in peacebuilding while also promoting social cohesion through engagement and sharing of messages of peace,” she stated

The Peace Walk was held at Lokoja, Kogi-koto, Ette-Akpasu, Tajimi, Agbaja, Inata, Emekutu, Abache, Ukowa, Aku/Osaragada, Osisi, Ugbedomagwu and Ujagba in Kogi State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE