International Breweries donates phase 2 COVID-19 palliatives to Anambra

Anambra State Government has hailed the International Breweries Plc., for a second phase donation of COVID-19 palliatives to the state.

The items are 4,000 3ply Nose masks, 1,000 face shields, 500 VTM General Kit, containing flocked nylon swab with breakable points, 1,000 Elbow length gloves, 100 overall (Hazmat suit) and 300 Reinforced protective gowns.

Government while receiving the items at the government house Awka, yesterday, noted that the company had earlier made similar donations for the fight against the pandemic.

Secretary to the Anambra State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu received the items on behalf of the government at his office at Government House, Awka.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala said that the medical palliatives would go a long way to help frontline workers and his ministry in the fight.

“If you look at the materials they brought, some of them are Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), it shows that it is a well-thought-out donation and these things are needed in our healthcare facilities.

“So, those items are needed by health workers to keep engaging and winning the war against this pandemic.

“Once again we see by the actions of the International Breweries Plc, a demonstration of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“They have shown how brotherly they can be to citizens of Anambra state.’’

The commissioner assured that the items would be judiciously put to use.

Plant Manager, International Breweries Mr Sylvester Aneke said that the second phase donation was to show the organisation’s solidarity with the state government and good people of Anambra.

“As part of our social investment and our ongoing support to communities in the state, we identify with the government in this trying period and wish to support the state with these items.

“We are hopeful that this gesture will assist your government’s enormous effort and dogged resolve to fight against the spread of this pandemic and flatten the curve in no distant time.’’

