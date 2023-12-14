Nigeria’s Air Peace airline has been conferred with the “Best Airline for Customer Service, West Africa” for 2023 at the prestigious Global Brand Awards held in London.

The Prestigious Global Brand award, an annual event by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in England, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries while ensuring that readers are up-to-date on pivotal trends in the realm of branding.

Global Brands Magazine conducted an extensive evaluation encompassing various criteria, such as passenger feedback, service quality, communication, staff courtesy and professionalism, safety and security, innovation in customer service among others.

According to the event organisers, Air Peace stands out prominently due to its excellent client support. Therefore, Air Peace well deserves Global Brands Magazine’s recognition.

Commenting on winning the award, Director at the Global Brand Magazine, Jay Reddy remarked ”We are thrilled to acknowledge Air Peace as the recipient of the ‘Best Airline for Customer Service in West Africa’ award.

“This achievement is a testament to Air Peace’s unwavering commitment to excellence, prioritising passenger satisfaction, and setting a remarkable standard for the aviation industry in the region.

“Their dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences has truly set them apart as a leader, and we congratulate Air Peace on this well-deserved recognition.”

Speaking on winning the award, Corporate Communications Lead, Air Peace, Mr Stanley Olisasaid “We are truly delighted by this prestigious recognition by the Global Brands Magazine.

“It is a huge testament to our firm commitment to consistently deliver unmatched customer service for our esteemed customers, guaranteeing a memorable experience across all touchpoints each time they fly with us.

“This award is dedicated to our customer service team for their strong drive in ensuring excellent service delivery. Air Peace will continue to raise the bar in providing best-in-class flight services across domestic, regional and international markets, with an increasing modern fleet and a top-grade workforce.”

Air Peace is West and Central Africa’s foremost airline, which commenced scheduled commercial flight operations in October 2014, and has experienced steady growth in route and fleet size, becoming the largest carrier in Nigeria.

The airline has a network of 21 domestic routes, eight regional routes and six international destinations, including Dubai, Guangzhou, Jeddah, Tel Aviv and Mumbai.

In addition, the. Airline recently secured permit to fly to the United Kingdom and will be kicking off flights soon.

The airline boasts of an increasing modern fleet of over 30 aircraft, including five brand new Embraer 195-E2s plus a recent firm order for five brand new E17.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry.

The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on ‘best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

The Magazine has over 9.5 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines.

The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others.

