To remain competitive regionally and on the global stage, Nigeria must address the burden of multiple agencies, complex paperwork, and a plethora of taxes and levies.”

This was the position of the Chairman, Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr Taiwo Oyedele at the breakfast meeting of the Aviation Safety Round Table in Lagos.

Speaking at the event with the theme: “Nigerian Aviation Sector Charges, Duties and Tariffs: Truly Exorbitant?, the finance expert maintained that Nigeria as a country cannot aspire to be competitive while at the same time burdening businesses with complex processes.

While referring to the recent declaration by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that Lagos and Abuja airports are the two most expensive in the world due to persistent levies, taxes, fees and charges, Oyedele called for an end to the endless taxes by the relevant authorities.

His words: “Recent revelations from IATA rank our Lagos and Abuja airports as the two most expensive in the world, no thanks to the endless levies, taxes, fees and charges. Whether or not this assertion is accurate, the mere perception of it is detrimental and demands our urgent attention.

“We must cease taxing seeds and, instead, foster an environment that encourages businesses to thrive, bearing fruits that we can tax. In this pursuit, the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee (PFPTRC) was established, with a clear mandate to harmonize taxes and revenue collection agencies, promote business growth, and cultivate a competitive landscape, among others.

Describing the aviation sector, as a cornerstone of the country’s economy which contributes significantly to the GDP, employment generation, and foreign exchange earnings, Oyedele emphasised the “enormous untapped potential for us to elevate our position to a leading player in Africa and one of the best aviation jurisdictions in the world.

Undoubtedly, challenges abound from our seaports to our airports. Disturbing reports indicate that more expensive to transport imported goods from Apapa Port to the hinterland than it is to bring them from China. The export process is equally arduous, with prolonged clearance and certification procedures, coupled with an array of levies, prompting some exporters to opt for alternative routes through neighbouring countries.”

While pledging PFPTRC’s support to the aviation sector in overcoming these challenges, Oyedele expressed the optimism that “recommendations from the conference will not only shape collective understanding, but also guide our decisions as we work towards crafting appropriate policy measures and interventions to achieve a vibrant and globally competitive aviation industry for our dear country.”

