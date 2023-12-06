On Tuesday, the Nigerian stock market reversed previous day’s loss as renewed interest in BUA Cement with a share price increase of 4.7 percent drove the All-Share Index 0.4 percent higher to 71,250.17 basis points.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns printed -0.2 percent and +39.0 percent, respectively.

Therefore, at the end of trading activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), equities investors gained N165.99 billion cumulatively as the market capitalization settled at N38.99 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive, as 40 tickers lost relative to 15 gainers.

On the performance board, Secure Electronics Technology, Multiverse Mining and Exploration, Sunu Assurance, First Bank of Nigeria and Thomas Wyatt Holdings were the major tickers for investors as their respective share prices recorded appreciable gains of 10.00 percent, 9.95 percent, 9.92 percent 9.86 percent and 9.82 percent.

Conversely, Abbey Mortgage Bank and FTN Cocoa Processor topped the losers’ list after their shares prices dipped by 9.9 percent and.

Performance across the sectors was bullish, with the Banking, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods indexes recording gains of 1.45 percent, 0.08 percent and 1.94 percent.

However, despite the positive market movement, the Insurance sector emerged as the only laggard, with losses of 0.17 percent, while the Oil/Gas sector held steady from the previous session.

Trading activity remained robust as the total deals, volume and value increased by 9.06 percent, 20.93 percent and 56.53 percent to 7,016 deals, 433.57 million units and N11.11 billion, respectively.

UAC Nigeria emerged as the most actively traded stock in terms of volume with 61.71 million units worth N947. 41 million across 78 trades, while NIDF was the most traded in terms of value amounting to N2.22 billion.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE