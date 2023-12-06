The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has stated the need to strengthen collaboration with states and local governments in a bid to ensure that data production and dissemination mechanisms are comprehensive and reflective of the diverse needs.

Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, NBS, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, stated this during the opening of the second bi-annual meeting of the National Consultative Committee on Statistics (NCCS), with the theme:”Data Accessibility And Dissemination At Sub-National Level” which began in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Tuesday.

Adeniran, noted that empowering local expertise through capacity building at the sub-national level is crucial for sustaining our data initiatives. He said accessibility of data goes beyond its availability; it extends to how easily stakeholders can comprehend and utilise the information provided.

“As we work towards making data more accessible, we must prioritise initiatives that enhance data literacy at all levels of society. Collaboration is the cornerstone of effective data production and dissemination.

“At NBS, we are committed to providing training programmes and resources that will empower state statistical agencies, state bureaus and their staff, to the extent that our resources allow. This approach will foster a culture of data proficiency, laying the foundation for evidence-based decision-making.

“As mentioned earlier, data accessibility is not just about availability; it is about usability. We need to explore innovative approaches to make data not only accessible but also understandable to a wider audience. This involves investing in user-friendly platforms, visualisations and communication strategies that bridge the gap between data and its real-world impact.

“As we deliberate on these aspects, let us keep in mind that our goal is to empower every Nigerian with the knowledge and tools needed to actively participate in the development process. The NCCS plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal, and I am confident that our collective expertise, commitment, and discussions during this meeting will drive positive changes over the coming months and years.”

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Bayo Lawal, while declaring the event open called on the NBS to collaborate effectively with the State Statistical Agency (SSA), especially Oyo State Bureau of Statistics in order to ensure that reliable and comprehensive data is available at sub-national level for evidence-based planning and decision making.

