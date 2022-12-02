Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria holds tourism roundtable, induction today

THE Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), has concluded arrangement to hold its annual Tourism Roundtable and Induction Dinner on December 2, 2022 at the NICON Luxury Hotel.

With the theme ‘Leveraging Professionalism for the Growth of Tourism, Hospitality and Travels in Federal Capital Territory’, ITPN’s event is expected to have in attendance industry players within the FCT tourism, hospitality and travel sector.

In a statement signed by the chairman organising committee, Dr Ebikaboere Seimodel, the FCT Tourism Roundtable is a highlevel symposium initiated by the FCT chapter of the Institute to welcome industry players within the FCT tourism, hospitality and travel sector.

“The Federal Capital Territory is presently experiencing massive increase in terms of population with so much untapped tourism and hospitality potential to be explored.

“However, the FCT administration has played a major role in ensuring that the sector get a level of support” it says.

The statement also said that there is an urgent need for a strong synergy among the administration, relevant stakeholders and key players towards complementing the effort of the administration in achieving a better result for all and most importantly boosting the GDP of FCT through tourism.