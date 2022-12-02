Runsewe lauds Chief of Defence Staff on mutual civil relations

THE director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe has commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, for maintaining a high level of military-civil relationship in the country.

Runsewe made this remark when a delegation from the Department of Military- Civil Relations of the Defence Headquarters paid him a courtesy visit at the culture office in Abuja.

He expressed delight at the high level of mutual understanding and friendship exhibited by the military outside the barracks, saying that the cordiality has provided a good springboard for exchange of meaningful ideas which promote socio- economic development of the nation.

Runsewe commended the military on the quality of their exhibitions and the high standard of their parades

He expressed the military’s readiness to partner with the council on areas that will cement the cordial relationship between the military and the NCAC.

He added that it is good to know that the director-general is also the president of the Nigeria Golf Federation and that in the nearest future, his office will interact with the council on how it can come into partnership in Golf tournaments.

Responding, the Chief of Defence of the Civil Military Relations, Rear Admiral Ayobanjo, commended the National Council for Arts and Culture for upholding its mandate in the successful hosting of this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in Lagos State where the military had a platform to exhibit her rich historical content.