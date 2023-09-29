Some students of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) living in the school’s halls of residence have pleaded with the management to install street lights at Jibril Aminu hostels.

According to the students, the hostel premises are threatening and dangerous as a result of darkness, which frightens them mostly at night.

Speaking with this reporter, Mohammed Abubakar, a 400-level student of Forestry, who resides at Block C of the Jubril Aminu hostel said that the installation of street lights will surely protect students from thieves, and also expose other criminals from roaming the hostel premises.

“Our concern mostly is our property. If we go to class for night reading, we used to be afraid of what might have happened to our foodstuffs before we return,” he said.

Mohammed added that students would.be happy if the school management could intervene for their safety.

“We are begging them to do so for Allah’s sake, and for our safety,” he pleaded.

Shamsuddeen Onawola, a 400-level student from the Department of Sociology, also lamented how the hostels vicinity is usually thrown into darkness at night.

“There is darkness all around. As long as we are not animals, they should please consider us. Solar or street light, whatever it is called, will help us against this frightened darkness,” he urged.

Continuing, Onawola added that aside from thieves, the rainy season puts them in a state of fear due to how everywhere turns bushy in a short period of time.

“I have been here for almost 4 years now. Thank God I am graduating at the end of next semester, because I will not be seeing such a thing again. And with the amount of grass growing during the rainy season, if places remain dark like this, only God can save students,” he added.

The Hall Supervisor, Baba Sahabi, while speaking with this reporter, calmed the students, promising to reach out to the Dean of Students Affairs.





“You know it’s good to have light, especially at night, but you should be calm and patient, I will report to the Dean Student Affairs,” he promised.

Reacting to the students’ plea, the Dean of Students Affairs, Professor Umar Aliyu, assured the students of forwarding their request to the school management.

“I will inform the school management about it. We have heard your plea and surely, I will forward the matter to the authorities concerned,” he assured.

