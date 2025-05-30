The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday night confirmed the killing of the notorious terrorist leader, Amir Abu Fatima, in Borno State, who had a bounty of 100 million naira placed on him as a reward for any credible intelligence that would lead to his capture.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kanye.

The statement explained that the terrorist leader was killed by troops of the 101 Special Forces Battalion under 19 Brigade of Sector 3, Operation HADIN KAI, during a special operation conducted in northern Borno from the Kukawa axis in the early hours of the day.

According to it, “The Special Forces conducted a commando strike deep into the enclave of the terrorists with the sole intent of getting Amir Abu Fatima, who had a bounty of 100 Million Naira placed on him as a reward for any credible intelligence that will lead to his capture.”

“During the strike operation, there was an intense and fierce gun battle between the terrorists and our troops. The superior fire power of our gallant troops killed Abu Fatima alongside his bomb/IED making experts.”

“Troops also destroyed the camp as well as IED making materials. Other items recovered during the operation were AK47 rifles, some magazines loaded with 7.62mm special ammunition, and other ordnances.”

The statement reassured that the troops of the AFN would continue their operations across the country within the ambit of the law, giving due regard to human rights in line with global best practices, in order to safeguard national security, support allies, and maintain regional stability.

It added that, “The AFN remains focused in our determination to defeat terrorism, bandits, and other criminalities in the country in order to ensure the safety of all Nigerians” and called on all citizens to go about their daily activities lawfully without fear of intimidation.

