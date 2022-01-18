Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau

Members of the 9th House of Representatives in resumption from the Christmas and New Year holiday expressed grave concerns over the precarious security situation in the country especially the spate of kidnapping in Plateau State.

The lawmakers who frowned at the development, during the debate on a motion of Urgent Importance sponsored by Hon. Bagos Dachung tackled the security agencies for failing to deploy relevant technology to track perpetrators of these heinous crimes in this digital era.

In his lead debate, Hon. Dachung said: “The House notes that the issue of insecurity, kidnapping and payment of huge ransom to secure the release of victims has become a nightmare in the society.

“The House is aware that this issue of kidnapping is on the alarming rise in Plateau State particularly my constituency, Jos South and Jos East Federal Constituency.

“The House is aware that on Sunday the 16th January, 2022, at about 8 pm the paramount ruler, the Gwom Rwei of Vwang Da Balak was abducted while driving home around the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Vom community while driving home. He is now the second traditional ruler kidnapped in Plateau State within two months.

“The House is also aware that the issues of kidnapping have become a day to day routine with the kidnappers placing a huge demand of ransom on family, friends and communities of their victims in order to secure the release of the said victims.

“The House is concerned that in this digital era where tracking ought to be made easier due to the synchronizing of National Identity Number with phone number, yet, the perpetrators of the inhumane act continue to communicate with victims’ family via phone yet go untraceable and free.

“The House is also concerned that unfortunately, both traditional rulers who are custodians of the people and the citizens are the new target of kidnappers,” he observed.

To this end, the House tasked the Inspector General of Police with the need to investigate, prosecute and bring perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

The House also mandated Federal Government institutions like National Veterinary Institute (NVRI) and National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) around Jos South LGA to install street lights within their surroundings with surveillance cameras, seeing that it is around their institutions that most kidnapping usually takes place.

The lawmakers also mandated the Inspector General of Police to equip the community police with a walking talking radio to enhance communication amongst community police ofﬁcials to aide rescue operations amongst themselves.

